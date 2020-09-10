Beatles interactive experience at outdoor drive-in concert Sept. 26

CEDAR FALLS – It’s been a hard day’s night for Cedar Valley residents struggling through months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with a little help from their friends at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, residents can get back to where they once belonged – an outdoor concert.
“Yesterday and Today,” an interactive Beatles experience featuring brothers Billy, Ryan and Matthew McGuigan, will be presented as a drive-in concert at 4 p.m. Sept. 26. It will take place in the South ITC parking lot on the University of Northern Iowa campus. The lot opens at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. Space is limited.
The McGuigan brothers don’t impersonate the Fab Four, wear wigs or fake Liverpudlian accents. Instead they celebrate the music and memories people have attached to Beatles’ songs. The band takes requests before the show and plays those songs. They describe their show as a living tribute to their late father, who loved the Beatles and introduced them to their music.
“We’re really excited about this one. The names might sound familiar because Billy and his brothers were just here in August as Billy and the Downliners for our first drive-in rock concert,” said Blake Argotsinger, GBPAC marketing manager.
“We were impressed with their musicianship and the overall experience we were able to create with the portable stage and drive-in set-up. Their Beatles show was something we’d looked at to bring into the Great Hall. Then we learned they were going to take this show out on the road, and we booked it as soon as we could.”
Argotsinger said the booking was on “a faster timeline that we typically book a show, but it’s a different time with COVID-19.
“More than ever, it’s really important for the community to come together and support these kinds of events. A lot of organizations are struggling, especially university performing arts centers. It’s a challenging time, but we want to provide high-quality, nationally touring entertainment.
“We also wanted to book it as soon as we could to keep the good weather for having an outdoor concert.”
A full stage, lighting and outdoor speaker system will be set up. Dedicated pods will be a unique new seating option available for viewing the stage, Argotsinger said.
“We’ll have an allotment of 8- by 8-foot spaces designed to fit four people, and each pod is physically distanced at the front closest to the stage. It’s a gravel parking lot, so people can bring their lawn chairs for comfort. We learned from the last drive-in concert that having cars up next to the stage made it challenging for other people to have a good line of sight of the stage,” he explained.
The front half of the parking lot will be dedicated to pods and vehicles will be parked on the back half. There are 79 car spaces, and patrons can watch the concert from in or around their vehicle. There are 150 pods, and for those who purchase pod tickets an adjacent lot will be available for parking their cars and making a short walk to the drive-in location.
Pod tickets start at $65; car tickets start at $45. Those attending are asked to take all personal safety precautions, including wearing masks. Tickets will come with request cards to fill out with a favorite Beatles song and memory associated with the song. The band will create its set list from those request cards, and the stories and memories will become the narrative for show.
Beginning at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26, free popcorn and beverages will be available. There also will be concessions and restrooms will be open.
