Beatles interactive experience at outdoor drive-in concert Sept. 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – It’s been a hard day’s night for Cedar Valley residents struggling through months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with a little help from their friends at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, residents can get back to where they once belonged – an outdoor concert.

“Yesterday and Today,” an interactive Beatles experience featuring brothers Billy, Ryan and Matthew McGuigan, will be presented as a drive-in concert at 4 p.m. Sept. 26. It will take place in the South ITC parking lot on the University of Northern Iowa campus. The lot opens at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday. Space is limited.

The McGuigan brothers don’t impersonate the Fab Four, wear wigs or fake Liverpudlian accents. Instead they celebrate the music and memories people have attached to Beatles’ songs. The band takes requests before the show and plays those songs. They describe their show as a living tribute to their late father, who loved the Beatles and introduced them to their music.

“We’re really excited about this one. The names might sound familiar because Billy and his brothers were just here in August as Billy and the Downliners for our first drive-in rock concert,” said Blake Argotsinger, GBPAC marketing manager.