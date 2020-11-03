Bearinger's retirement meant a party switch, and other Iowa House race results

Incumbents won the day in Iowa House races in the Cedar Valley, but incumbents also stepped down in two of those races — and one of those retirements meant a longtime Democratic stronghold went to the GOP.
District 60
Incumbent Democrat Iowa Rep. Dave Williams will serve a second term in the Iowa House.
Williams bested Republican challenger Ryan Howard, 51.2% to 48.7%.
"Thank you to everyone who stepped forward to support our campaign," Williams said in an early-morning statement Wednesday. "It is because of all of you that we are able to celebrate a victory tonight."
Williams enjoyed a slightly more comfortable lead than he did in his first race in 2018, eking out a win over then-Iowa Rep. Walt Rogers, 50.7% to 49.2%.
District 60 covers southwestern Black Hawk County, including Hudson and parts of Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
District 63
Incumbent Republican Iowa Rep. Sandy Salmon easily bested Democratic challenger Carissa Froyum with 63.3% of the vote.
Salmon has served since 2013, and only received less than 56% of the vote once — her first race against Democrat Bill Heckroth in 2012, when she won with just 50.3% of the vote.
District 63 covers Bremer County and northern Black Hawk County.
District 64
The Democratic incumbent who dropped out of his race after winning the primary probably contributed to Democrats losing the seat in the Iowa House.
Republican Chad Ingels won the seat for the GOP with 56.3% of the vote to Democrat Jodi Grover’s 43.7%.
District 64 covers northern Buchanan County and southern Fayette County.
Incumbent Democrat Iowa Rep. Bruce Bearinger, who had held the seat easily since 2013, dropped out after winning his primary, when he was named the new dean of agriculture, animal science and business technologies at Northeast Iowa Community College.
District 72
Incumbent Republican Iowa Rep. Dean Fisher easily hung onto his seat, garnering 61.3% of the vote.
Fisher, who has served since 2013, faced Democratic challenger Christina Blackcloud, who received 38.5% of the vote in her first Iowa House general election bid.
District 72 covers Tama County, most of Marshall County and part of southern Black Hawk County.
District 95
The district will remain in Republican hands after Louis Zumbach stepped down.
Republican Charlie McClintock bested Democrat and mayor of Alburnett, Christian Andrews, 53.9% to 46.1%. Zumbach had served since 2017.
District 95 covers southeastern Buchanan County and northern Linn County.
