Bearinger's retirement meant a party switch, and other Iowa House race results

Incumbents won the day in Iowa House races in the Cedar Valley, but incumbents also stepped down in two of those races — and one of those retirements meant a longtime Democratic stronghold went to the GOP.

District 60

Incumbent Democrat Iowa Rep. Dave Williams will serve a second term in the Iowa House.

Williams bested Republican challenger Ryan Howard, 51.2% to 48.7%.

"Thank you to everyone who stepped forward to support our campaign," Williams said in an early-morning statement Wednesday. "It is because of all of you that we are able to celebrate a victory tonight."

Williams enjoyed a slightly more comfortable lead than he did in his first race in 2018, eking out a win over then-Iowa Rep. Walt Rogers, 50.7% to 49.2%.

District 60 covers southwestern Black Hawk County, including Hudson and parts of Cedar Falls and Waterloo.

District 63

Incumbent Republican Iowa Rep. Sandy Salmon easily bested Democratic challenger Carissa Froyum with 63.3% of the vote.