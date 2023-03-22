CEDAR FALLS — Dozens residents at Western Home Communities saw four months of work pay off with the Bean Bag Baseball World Series in the adjoining Diamond Event Center.

According to Morgan Lehmann, director of Wellness for Western Communities, the seniors had been playing bean bag baseball since around November, with Tuesday afternoon’s game being the main event. A variation of cornhole, the game consists of tossing bean bags at the board, with the holes correlating to single, double and triple hits, home runs, fouls and outs.

“It’s great that people get out, get moving, but I think the best thing that’s come out of this is the camaraderie and it brings people together,” Lehmann said. “People are laughing, having fun and it’s something they look forward to every week.”

The residents were divided into blue, pink, green and orange teams. In the first round, blue won 32-30 over pink and orange bested green 25-21. Moving into the final round, blue and orange found themselves tied. However, a walk-off double by Helen Lund put it away for orange at 33-32. Lund said she has a tendency to freeze under pressure but, in this case, she made the right play in the clutch.

“Oh, yes, I’ve enjoyed it. It’s been fun up and down,” Lund said. “Very inconsistent, but I’ve enjoyed it.”

A home run derby was also held, with Robert Thalman winning. Thalman, who used to pitch softball, felt right at home during the tournament and, while the blue team came up short, he was satisfied with his chance to stand out.

“It’s not very often you get something like this you can do at our age,” Thalman said. “And we’re hoping to have some more stuff, too. But it’s fun. Lots of fun.”

Gold medals and certificates were presented to the winners.