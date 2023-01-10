Be a writer: Award-winning author Betty Brandt Passick sets contest for children and adults

FAIRBANK — Author Betty Brandt Passick, a Fairbank native and winner of multiple independent book awards, values the power of the written word.
“Writing stories is a way to direct our creative instincts,” she said. “Writing stimulates the brain and improves communication skills.”
To encourage Iowa children, in particular, and adults to write more and improve their skills, Passick is sponsoring the 1st Annual Wapsi Writing Contest.
Adults, youth, and children are invited to write about a subject matter of their own choosing. Genres are non-fiction, fiction or poetry. The length must be 100 to 1,500 words, and participants are limited to one entry only.
Deadline for entry is March 15.
Passick is author of a series of historical crime novels, including “Gangster in Our Midst” and “Black Bag of Dr. Wiltse: Murder on the Prairie.” Both novels received Notable Indie book awards, and are loosely based on her Iowa hometown, Fairbank.
“Writing has been part of my life forever,” said Passick, who now lives in Minnesota’s Twin Cities. “Growing up, I was a bit of an introvert. I was about 9 when I heard myself tell my family that ‘Someday I’m going to write books.’
“That surprised even myself. Where in the world did that come from? No one in my family wrote. I grew up in a family of 10, and we always had plenty of books to read. Nobody pushed it, but education, from my parents’ point of view, was important. They wanted us to graduate high school, at least.”
She’d sneak off to her bedroom and sit cross-legged on the linoleum floor, staring at a stack of blank sheets of paper, wondering what stories she could invent to fill each page.
“Writing, for me, was an innate thing. It gave me joy.”
Passick has never stopped writing. For 17 years, she kept a daily journal and wrote a column for the Fairbank newspaper. She moved to the Twin Cities following a divorce more than 30 years ago. Her seven sibling still live in Iowa.
“I’m the only rogue one who left. I found a better job market in the Twin Cities, ultimately remarried and remained all these years.”
After retiring from a corporate career 10 years ago, Passick pursued her passion for writing history. She dedicated herself to penning a pair of memoirs, the first for her church, “Arlington Hills Presbyterian Church, 125 years, 1888-2013,” and second, a family history in 2015 based on her childhood journals, “We are Eight, A Memoriam.”
Passick launched her award-winning historical crime series several years later. She also writes a column for the Fairbank Islander newspaper.
In addition, Passick teaches writing workshops, including “Writing a Memoir” in under 10 pages, and “Journaling” for fifth- through seventh-graders.
Launching a writing contest was another goal she wanted to accomplish. Naming it for the Wapsipinicon River that runs through Fairbank, Passick has solicited entries from school districts throughout Northeast Iowa.
There are three age categories: adults 19 and older; youth 12 to 18 and children under 12. All applications must be submitted in MS Word, and include the story title, plus author’s name, phone and email address. Submissions must be submitted to bbpassick@comcast.net by no later than midnight, March 15.
Winners will be notified and their stories published in a regional newspaper, Passick said.
In the meantime, Passick is working on her third book in the gangster series, planned for fall publication.
Her books are available through independent bookstores and Amazon.com.
Melody's memorable stories from 2022
It’s like a being a parent asked to choose their favorite child. “They’re all my favorites” is the standard response, or occasionally, “it depends on which day.”
When reporters were asked to choose their five favorite stories for 2022, my first thought was “how do I narrow the list?” It came down to a good narrative and the joy and inspiration I got from the people I interviewed.
These are the stories that are closest to my heart.
University of Northern Iowa professor emeritus and former Courier columnist Scott Cawelti tipped me off about Phil Pirages. Pirages, 77, is one of the nation’s most-respected rare book dealers and author of the new “Booked by Fate.” Now an Oregonian, Pirages graduated from Cedar Falls High School and UNI in the 1960’s. In our phone interview, Pirages described his “exotic” adventures in the esoteric world of medieval illuminated manuscripts, first editions and slightly tatty but charming collectible books. I could almost smell the sweet, musty old books as I wrote the story published earlier this month.
Cherie Dargan captured my imagination with the first heartwarming book in her five-part “Grandmother’s Treasures” series, “The Gift.” It was inspired by her marvelous collection of antique quilts and other heirlooms and the strong women in her family, especially her mom and aunts, who have been Dargan’s lodestars.
Milo Mead’s stunning domed clock cathedral was an impressive creation by the Cedar Falls woodworker. I wrote about the project last spring, detailing the 800 hours he spent drawing, designing, sawing and assembling the elaborate clock. It stands 5 ½ feet tall, measures 35 inches square, has multiple floors, detailed fretwork and a clock pendulum that chimes the hour.
In January, I wrote about Kevin Dill’s inspiring work as an advocate for all forms of dementia. Dill was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative and progressive form of dementia, nearly four years ago. Since retiring as director of Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, Dill has devoted his efforts to hosting golf tournaments and other events for Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley and veteran’s projects. He also paints as a form of therapy and sells the artwork.
What could be more fun than hearing a bunch of young musicians mastering the monster guitar riff and raw power of AC/DC’s “Back in Black”? In August, I covered Amp Camp, the innovative summer music camp that is UNI’s version of “School of Rock.” Kids learn to play guitar, bass, drums and keyboards and sing rock, hip-hop, R&B, country and pop music. They break into bands, and Mutual Shock blew me away with their enthusiasm and talent.
