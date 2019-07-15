{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Waterloo’s BBQ’Loo and Blues Too! committee was honored to receive the 2018 Howard Query Organizer of the Year award for the third year in a row.

The award was developed to honor the Iowa BBQ contest organizer who goes above and beyond to make an event special. It was named after Howard Query, who started Up in Smoke BBQ Bash in Mason City.

The Iowa BBQ Society members vote on the organizer who they believe ran the most well-rounded contest. This will include everything from parking the teams to coordinating the judges, making it a huge team effort. To put on a great contest requires great leaders. Cindy and Craig Wells have been co-chairs of BBQ Loo for the past 17 years.

The 18th Annual BBQ Loo and Blues Too! two-day event is Friday and Saturday at Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo. For more information, visit www.mainstreetwaterloo.org.

