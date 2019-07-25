WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo said Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ of Des Moines is the KCBS Grand Champion. Lucky’s Q from Waverly is Reserve Champion. They competed last weekend at BBQ’Loo and Blues Too event in downtown Waterloo.
KCBS contest categories and results are as follows:
Overall
1. Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ – Des Moines.
2. Lucky’s Q – Waverly.
3. Nectar of the Hogs – Minneapolis.
4. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage.
5. When Pigs Die – Gretna, Neb.
6. Legends of Smoke-Team Red Arrow – Manitowoc, Wis.
7. Three Hog Night Smokers – Stillwater, Okla.
8. Que Magic – Fort Dodge.
9. Mark’s Smokin Que – Cedar Falls.
10. 2 Case BBQ – Cedar Falls.
Chicken
1. Lucky’s Q – Waverly.
2. Nectar of the Hogs – Minneapolis.
3. Team Crawford – Atlantic.
4. Three Hog Night Smokers – Stillwater, Okla.
5. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage.
6. When Pigs Die—Gretna, Neb.
7. 2 Bald Guys – Cedar Falls.
8. 2 Case BBQ – Cedar Falls.
9. Que Magic – Fort Dodge.
10. Dry 2 Da Bone – Hampton.
Pork Ribs
1. Que Magic – Fort Dodge.
2. Brick Street Tavern BBQ – Omaha, Neb.
3. When Pigs Die—Gretna, Neb.
4. Mark’s Smokin Que – Cedar Falls.
5. Dry 2 Da Bone – Hampton.
6. 2 Case BBQ – Cedar Falls.
7. Bergey Boys Blazing BBQ – Stewartville, Minn.
8. Chillin N Grillin – Batavia.
9. True Smoke BBQ – Oronoco, Minn.
10. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage.
Pork
1. Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ – Des Moines.
2. Mark’s Smokin Que – Cedar Falls.
3. Nectar of the Hogs – Minneapolis, Minn.
4. Smokin’ Lefty’s BBQ – Omaha, Neb.
5. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage.
6. BAMBQ – Cedar Rapids.
7. Big Chain BBQ – Charles City.
8. Smokin’ Monkey BarBQ — Decorah.
You have free articles remaining.
9. When Pigs Die—Gretna, Neb.
10. Bergey Boys Blazing BBQ – Stewartville, Minn.
Brisket
1. Legends of Smoke-Team Red Arrow – Manitowoc, Wis.
2. Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ – Des Moines.
3. Lucky’s Q – Waverly.
4. Smokin’ Monkey BarBQ – Decorah.
5. Chick Huggins BBQ – North Liberty.
6. ChickHoovenSwineBBQ – Spring Hill, Kan.
7. Big Chain BBQ – Charles City.
8. Three Hog Night Smokers – Stillwater, Okla.
9. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage.
10. True Smoke BBQ – Oronoco, Minn.
Kids Q
Ages 6-10
1. Skylar Tekell.
2. Abigail McClellan.
3. Madison Jensen.
Ages 11-15
1. Calvin Sayers, Jr.
2. Joseph Sayers.
3. Chloe Tekell.
SCA Steak Cook-off Results
1. Troy Johnson – Mason City.
2. Mark Johnson – Marion, S.D.
3. Matt Ouverson – Norwalk.
4. Tim Brown – Rockford, Ill.
5. Jeff Jacobsen – South Sioux City, Neb.
6. Nicole Friesth – Fort Dodge.
7. Sandy Brown – Rockford, Ill.
8. Mark Huntley – Nora Springs.
9. Larry Dahlen – Austin, Minn.
10. Jason Wagner – Osage.
Rib-eating Contest
1. Brian Buckner.
2. Jackson Scott-Brown.
3. Adam Sass.
Pork Raffle
Marla Edler
Nicole Friesth
Lauri Wright
Mary Ellen Warren
BBQ’Loo and Blues Too! is a KCBS sanctioned, qualifying event and an official Iowa State Championship Contest. Next year’s BBQ’Loo and Blues Too! is July 17 and 18, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.