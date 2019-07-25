{{featured_button_text}}
Tehran and Dennis Kieffer, of 2 Greeks BBQ in Staunton, Ill., set up their contest entry at BBQ'Loo and Blues Too! at Lincoln Park in Waterloo Saturday.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo said Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ of Des Moines is the KCBS Grand Champion. Lucky’s Q from Waverly is Reserve Champion. They competed last weekend at BBQ’Loo and Blues Too event in downtown Waterloo.

KCBS contest categories and results are as follows:

Overall

1. Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ – Des Moines.

2. Lucky’s Q – Waverly.

3. Nectar of the Hogs – Minneapolis.

4. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage.

5. When Pigs Die – Gretna, Neb.

6. Legends of Smoke-Team Red Arrow – Manitowoc, Wis.

7. Three Hog Night Smokers – Stillwater, Okla.

8. Que Magic – Fort Dodge.

9. Mark’s Smokin Que – Cedar Falls.

10. 2 Case BBQ – Cedar Falls.

Chicken

1. Lucky’s Q – Waverly.

2. Nectar of the Hogs – Minneapolis.

3. Team Crawford – Atlantic.

4. Three Hog Night Smokers – Stillwater, Okla.

5. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage.

6. When Pigs Die—Gretna, Neb.

7. 2 Bald Guys – Cedar Falls.

8. 2 Case BBQ – Cedar Falls.

9. Que Magic – Fort Dodge.

10. Dry 2 Da Bone – Hampton.

Pork Ribs

1. Que Magic – Fort Dodge.

2. Brick Street Tavern BBQ – Omaha, Neb.

3. When Pigs Die—Gretna, Neb.

4. Mark’s Smokin Que – Cedar Falls.

5. Dry 2 Da Bone – Hampton.

6. 2 Case BBQ – Cedar Falls.

7. Bergey Boys Blazing BBQ – Stewartville, Minn.

8. Chillin N Grillin – Batavia.

9. True Smoke BBQ – Oronoco, Minn.

10. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage.

Pork

1. Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ – Des Moines.

2. Mark’s Smokin Que – Cedar Falls.

3. Nectar of the Hogs – Minneapolis, Minn.

4. Smokin’ Lefty’s BBQ – Omaha, Neb.

5. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage.

6. BAMBQ – Cedar Rapids.

7. Big Chain BBQ – Charles City.

8. Smokin’ Monkey BarBQ — Decorah.

9. When Pigs Die—Gretna, Neb.

10. Bergey Boys Blazing BBQ – Stewartville, Minn.

Brisket

1. Legends of Smoke-Team Red Arrow – Manitowoc, Wis.

2. Iowa Smokey D’s BBQ – Des Moines.

3. Lucky’s Q – Waverly.

4. Smokin’ Monkey BarBQ – Decorah.

5. Chick Huggins BBQ – North Liberty.

6. ChickHoovenSwineBBQ – Spring Hill, Kan.

7. Big Chain BBQ – Charles City.

8. Three Hog Night Smokers – Stillwater, Okla.

9. Wags Backwoods BBQ – Osage.

10. True Smoke BBQ – Oronoco, Minn.

Kids Q

Ages 6-10

1. Skylar Tekell.

2. Abigail McClellan.

3. Madison Jensen.

Ages 11-15

1. Calvin Sayers, Jr.

2. Joseph Sayers.

3. Chloe Tekell.

SCA Steak Cook-off Results

1. Troy Johnson – Mason City.

2. Mark Johnson – Marion, S.D.

3. Matt Ouverson – Norwalk.

4. Tim Brown – Rockford, Ill.

5. Jeff Jacobsen – South Sioux City, Neb.

6. Nicole Friesth – Fort Dodge.

7. Sandy Brown – Rockford, Ill.

8. Mark Huntley – Nora Springs.

9. Larry Dahlen – Austin, Minn.

10. Jason Wagner – Osage.

Rib-eating Contest

1. Brian Buckner.

2. Jackson Scott-Brown.

3. Adam Sass.

Pork Raffle

Marla Edler

Nicole Friesth

Lauri Wright

Mary Ellen Warren

BBQ’Loo and Blues Too! is a KCBS sanctioned, qualifying event and an official Iowa State Championship Contest. Next year’s BBQ’Loo and Blues Too! is July 17 and 18, 2020.

