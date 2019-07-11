WATERLOO — Main Street Waterloo will host the 18th Annual BBQ’Loo and Blues Too! two-day event takes place July 19 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and July 20 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Lincoln Park, downtown Waterloo.
The blues performances are free. A variety of barbecue and other food and beverage vendors will be available for purchase. This Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned barbecue contest features nearly 40 contestants competing in the categories of pork, brisket, chicken, and ribs with awards given Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
On July 19, the 2018 Iowa Blues Challenge Winners, Scotty and the Wingtips take the stage. This band was formed in 1989 to host a jam session and has been together ever since playing challenges and festivals around the state. “Ain’t got a thing if you ain’t got that swing.”
Also on Friday, the annual Steak Cook-off competition starts at 5 p.m., followed by the annual Kid’s Q starting at 5:30 p.m. The Kid’s Q features children ages 6 through 15 showing their culinary skills in chicken and ground beef categories.
The free Kids Korner will be open Friday 5:30 to 9 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. with free children’s activities.
On Saturday, the celebrity rib eating contest starts at 5:30 p.m. Three blues bands will perform on Saturday. Taking the stage at 11 a.m. is blues legend Rob Lumbard with Tina Haase Findlay. Rob and Tina won the 2018 Iowa Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category and represented Iowa at the 2019 International Blues Challenge. This duo is folk blues based and can cover jazz or blues standards, or do a set of original tunes.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, it’s the Avey Grouws Band. This band hits hard with a soul for blues, rock and roots/Americana. They are the winners of the 2017 Iowa Blues Challenge and represented Iowa in the semi finals at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis.
Headlining the BBQ’Loo and Blues Too on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. is Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials. From Chicago, world-renowned Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials have been standing tall for over 30 years.
Register to win one of four, 50-pound pork bundles. The drawing will be Saturday at 7:30 p.m. You do not need to be present to win.
For more information, call the Main Street Waterloo office at 291-2038 or go to www.mainstreetwaterloo.org.
