Battle of the Bulge veteran interviews to be played

WATERLOO – The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South St., will be playing a selection of Iowa Battle of the Bulge veteran interviews from their Voices of Iowa collection from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A pre-recorded introduction with a Battle of the Bulge veteran will precede the interviews.

Every Wednesday in January is a Dollar Day, which means attending this program is included with your $1 Museum Admission. Museum members can attend free of charge. Free refreshments will be available for program attendees.

For further details, call (319) 234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.

Stories of Honor videos and stories

