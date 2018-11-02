Try 1 month for 99¢
Battle for Heart

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s Special Events students will host a Battle for Heart event from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at the UNI Wellness and Recreation Center.

It is a competition where businesses, organizations and professional groups of the Cedar Valley compete against each other while promoting a heart-healthy lifestyle.

UNI Special Events students will host the fundraiser to benefit the American Heart Association. All proceeds will go to heart disease and stroke research.

Sponsoring businesses, organizations and professional groups from the Cedar Valley can donate or register teams to compete in Battle for Heart.

Battle for Heart teams include six employees who will compete in challenges against other businesses, organizations or professional groups from the Cedar Valley.

Check-in is at 2 p.m. in the upper gym of the UNI WRC; games will begin at 3 p.m. The various challenges are dodgeball, life size pong, minute to win it, volleyball and more.

A winner and prize ceremony will directly follow the conclusion of the challenges at 5 p.m.

To learn more, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/267541974086474.

