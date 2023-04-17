HAZLETON – Fontana Park in Buchanan County will hold a presentation on bats at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Fontana Nature Center, 1883 125th St. in Hazleton.

After the presentation there will be an opportunity to build a bat house to take home.

The presentation is free, and the bat house is $15 per box.

To register for program visit www.buchanancountyparks.com.

How long it takes 50 common items to decompose How long it takes 50 common items to decompose Cigarette butts: 18 months to 10 years Monofilament fishing line: 600 years Plastic bags: 10–1,000 years Foamed plastic cups: 50 years Straws: 200 years Wet wipes: 100 years 6-pack holders: 450 years Tin: 50 years Tires: 2,000 years Nylon fishing nets: 40 years Nylon fabric: 30–40 years Plastic bottles: 450 years Cotton T-shirts: 6 months Wool socks: 1–5 years Synthetic fabric: over 100 years Aluminum cans: 80–100 years Vegetables: 5 days to 1 month Orange peels: 6 months Banana peels: up to 6 months Hairspray bottles: 200–500 years Rope: 3–14 months Sanitary pads and tampons: over 25 years Cotton gloves: 3 months Latex gloves: several months to several years Thread: 3–4 months Paper waste: 2–6 weeks Iron: several years Food waste: several months to several years Shoes: 25–40 years Rubber boot soles: 50–80 years Cardboard: 2 months Train tickets: 2 weeks Canvas: 1 year Paper towels: 2–4 weeks Waxed milk cartons: 3 months Non-waxed cartons: 5 years Disposable diapers: 500 years Rubber bands: up to 1 year Painted boards: 13 years Lumber: 10–15 years Plywood: 1–3 years Batteries: 100 years Ink cartridges: 450–1,000 years Leather: 50 years Plastic bottle caps: 10–500 years Apple cores: 2 months Polyurethane seat cushions: 1,000 years Glass: over 1 million years Aluminum foil: never Styrofoam: never How long it takes 50 common items to decompose Cigarette butts: 18 months to 10 years Monofilament fishing line: 600 years Plastic bags: 10–1,000 years Foamed plastic cups: 50 years Straws: 200 years Wet wipes: 100 years 6-pack holders: 450 years Tin: 50 years Tires: 2,000 years Nylon fishing nets: 40 years Nylon fabric: 30–40 years Plastic bottles: 450 years Cotton T-shirts: 6 months Wool socks: 1–5 years Synthetic fabric: over 100 years Aluminum cans: 80–100 years Vegetables: 5 days to 1 month Orange peels: 6 months Banana peels: up to 6 months Hairspray bottles: 200–500 years Rope: 3–14 months Sanitary pads and tampons: over 25 years Cotton gloves: 3 months Latex gloves: several months to several years Thread: 3–4 months Paper waste: 2–6 weeks Iron: several years Food waste: several months to several years Shoes: 25–40 years Rubber boot soles: 50–80 years Cardboard: 2 months Train tickets: 2 weeks Canvas: 1 year Paper towels: 2–4 weeks Waxed milk cartons: 3 months Non-waxed cartons: 5 years Disposable diapers: 500 years Rubber bands: up to 1 year Painted boards: 13 years Lumber: 10–15 years Plywood: 1–3 years Batteries: 100 years Ink cartridges: 450–1,000 years Leather: 50 years Plastic bottle caps: 10–500 years Apple cores: 2 months Polyurethane seat cushions: 1,000 years Glass: over 1 million years Aluminum foil: never Styrofoam: never