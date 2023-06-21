WATERLOO — A Waterloo family escaped injury when their house caught fire Wednesday morning.
The blaze was discovered at 1547 Bertch Ave. around 8 a.m. and occupants were able to flee.
Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue found a fire burning in the basement. They extinguished the flames and vented smoke from the home.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.
Photos: House Fire, Bertch Ave. June 21, 2023
062123jr-fire-bertch-1
062123jr-fire-bertch-2
062123jr-fire-bertch-3
062123jr-fire-bertch-4
