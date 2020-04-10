You are the owner of this article.
Bartels resident in Waverly hospitalized with COVID-19
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

WAVERLY -- A case of the coronavirus was discovered in the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, and that resident is now in the hospital, administrators of the facility said.

Paula Geise, CEO of the Waverly long-term care facility, said administrators notified the Iowa Department of Public Health and were working with local, state and national health officials.

"We are taking every step as recommended by authorities to contain the spread," Geise said in the release. "We want to make residents, their families and our dedicated staff aware of this situation and reassure everyone we are on top of it."

It was unclear when the resident tested positive. A message left at Bartels was not immediately returned.

As of Friday morning, IDPH listed only two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bremer County: an adult between the ages of 18 and 40 announced on April 4, and a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60 announced on April 2.

Those with questions were asked to call (319) 352-6555 or email bartels@bartelscommunity.org.

