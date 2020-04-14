Bartels in Waverly reports coronavirus outbreak

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAVERLY -- A long-term care facility in Bremer County has now reported an outbreak of coronavirus among residents and a staff member.

Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community reported Tuesday they fell under the state's guidelines for an outbreak, or three or more confirmed cases, which was confirmed by Gov. Kim Reynolds during her Tuesday briefing on the pandemic's effects on the state.

The new cases -- which involved multiple residents and at least one staff member, according to Bartels -- were reported Monday by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The first positive case in a resident was discovered April 9.

"The cases are all isolated to one area of the facility," Bartels said in a release Tuesday. "Those residents and their families have been notified. Staff has also been informed. Consistent with IDPH guidelines, all employees are following the instructions for essential healthcare workers and affected residents are in isolation in accordance with public health guidance."

Bartels noted they were working with local and state health officials, and said family members of residents impacted by coronavirus "will be contacted on an individual basis."

