Ground is broken on an addition to Eisenach Village, a retirement community in Waverly.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BARTELS LUTHERAN RETIREMENT COMMUNITY

WAVERLY — Eisenach Village, an independent living retirement community in Waverly, is expanding as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Demand for the townhomes and maintenance-free living has prompted Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community to break ground and begin construction on more homes this fall.

The 31-acre development, located on 20th Sreet N.W., adjacent to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and Wartburg College, has limited lots and homes available. Anyone interested in reserving space, taking a tour or wanting more information is encouraged to contact Howard Clancy at Eisenach Village at 352-1258 or hclancy@bartelscommunity.org.

An open house will be Oct. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m., in conjunction with Wartburg’s homecoming, for those interested in viewing some of the homes.

The retirement community is for 55-plus adults with a focus on freedom for active and engaging people. Freedom from the everyday chores and maintenance of owning a home, and the freedom to experience the lifestyle, leisure and learning the community offers.

