Fifteenth in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
CEDAR FALLS — Every year, on a particular morning before Christmas, Bart Schmitz’s home becomes a gathering space for University of Northern Iowa students to spread cheer.
For nearly a decade, Schmitz and his family have hosted an annual toy drive in which they invite students to their breakfast table, followed by a shopping spree to purchase toys for children in need. Schmitz gives each UNI student a $10 gift card toward the purchase of a toy.
Schmitz also has students over for meals throughout the school year. The students have become an extension of his own large family.
“We love it,” Schmitz said. “It’s neat to see them interact with my kids.”
Schmitz, 39, is program manager of the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center R.J. McElroy Student Business Incubator program. The incubator program is an educational learning laboratory designed to inspire and educate students interested in entrepreneurship and small business, according to JPEC. He is also the adviser for UNIEntrepreneurs, the JPEC’s organization of students interested in entrepreneurship.
“Bart is actively engaged in the regional entrepreneurial community and is always listening and reading books, watching webcasts, attending conferences, talking to peers and local business owners, (and) learning more about small business, finance and the Cedar Valley,” said nominator Laurie Watje. ... “He is a constant example of the delicate balance between hard work and dedication to career, family, community and faith.”
Schmitz and his wife have five children — Martin, 13; Evelyn, 10; Solomon, 8; Oliver, 6; and Irene, 4.
“We grew up here. Our families are from here. We believe the Cedar Valley is a great place to raise a family,” Schmitz said.
You have free articles remaining.
Which is why he jumps in to help whenever and wherever he can. Schmitz helped start the Cedar Valley 100 Plus Men’s Group, which contributes to Cedar Valley non-profits. He’s a 4-H leader, volunteers at St. Patrick Catholic Church and for 12 years has been board president of Casa Montessori Preschool. He’s also been involved with Junior Achievement.
“Luckily, I don’t require a lot of sleep,” he said, laughing. “My parents were very involved in the community, always on the go. That really motivated me.”
Schmitz said he’s honored to be named a 2019 20 Under 40 winner.
“There are so many good leaders in the Cedar Valley finding balance between work, family, community and giving back,” he said.
Schmitz earned an associate’s degree from Hawkeye Community College and a bachelor’s degree from UNI. He managed the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center in downtown Waterloo from 2003-2006. From 2006-2016 he managed events at UNI’s Maucker Union.
“He had an ever-changing staff that he selflessly served,” Watje said. “If you went by his office you would often find one of his student workers not just seeking instruction for their work day, but seeking advice on their career and being counseled on how to live an honest, noble life and follow a career path worthy of their strengths. ... Bart is a perfect example of leadership in action.”
Our memorable stories of 2019.
Our memorable stories of 2019
News and sports reporters share our favorite stories of the year.
My favorite stories for the year are a mix of human triumph and tragedy. The human spirit never ceases to amaze me, and I'm drawn to writing s…
Longtime Sports Editor Doug Newhoff shares some of the most memorable features he wrote this year.
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that remind…
My favorite stories from this year is a list of champions, both on and off the football field and wrestling mat.
Call me fickle, but when I’m working on an article, it’s always my favorite. After a year of “favorites,” it was hard to narrow down my top fi…
2019 was a big year for emotional trials and breaking news. Here are some of the more memorable photos and reports from the year:
Covering athletics over the past decade, Nick Petaros says he continues to be impressed by the bonds formed within teammates and families thro…
From racial injustice to political candidates and everything in between, here are a few of my favorite stories from 2019.
Many of my most memorable stories shed light on dark times, from those who are less fortunate and how they gain strength to the impact of thos…
“My parents were very involved in the community, always on the go. That really motivated me.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.