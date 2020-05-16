Bars still dry as other businesses open up

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily news conferences are a source of growing aggravation for John Hayes.

The owner of three downtown Waterloo bars has been waiting in vain to hear any information about when his establishments can join the list of other businesses allowed to reopen across the state.

"We're a little bit up in the air knowing nothing about anything," Hayes said. "The reason I'm frustrated is it seems like the places she's opened up are not really any different than a bar."

Reynolds announced Wednesday that restaurants, fitness centers, hair and nail salons, and most other retail businesses could reopen at 50 percent capacity Friday. Churches have already been allowed to hold in-house services, and farmers markets were also allowed to begin for the season.

But Reynolds has not indicated when bars, casinos, or theaters, which also have been shuttered since March 17, will be granted the same privilege. Her current order keeping those businesses closed expires May 26.

Under the current regulations, a bar is still allowed to sell carry-out or drive-through alcoholic beverages and can also deliver drinks. Some businesses that serve alcoholic beverages but also serve food can reopen at 50 percent capacity.