Bars still dry as other businesses open up
Kings and Queens Club

The Kings and Queens Club is one of five bars in the 300 block of West Fourth Street in Waterloo that must remain closed while other businesses reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Tim Jamison

WATERLOO -- Gov. Kim Reynolds' daily news conferences are a source of growing aggravation for John Hayes.

The owner of three downtown Waterloo bars has been waiting in vain to hear any information about when his establishments can join the list of other businesses allowed to reopen across the state.

"We're a little bit up in the air knowing nothing about anything," Hayes said. "The reason I'm frustrated is it seems like the places she's opened up are not really any different than a bar."

Reynolds announced Wednesday that restaurants, fitness centers, hair and nail salons, and most other retail businesses could reopen at 50 percent capacity Friday. Churches have already been allowed to hold in-house services, and farmers markets were also allowed to begin for the season.

But Reynolds has not indicated when bars, casinos, or theaters, which also have been shuttered since March 17, will be granted the same privilege. Her current order keeping those businesses closed expires May 26.

Under the current regulations, a bar is still allowed to sell carry-out or drive-through alcoholic beverages and can also deliver drinks. Some businesses that serve alcoholic beverages but also serve food can reopen at 50 percent capacity.

Reynolds' orders defines a bar as a place "in which the serving of food is incidental to the consumption of those beverages and is limited to the service of ice, snack foods and the reheating of commercially prepared foods such as frozen pizza, pre-packaged sandwiches, or other prepackaged, ready-to-serve products."

Hayes owns The Broken Record, Kings and Queens Club, and the Loft. The Loft, on Jefferson Street, had just opened Feb. 1 before the coronavirus pandemic hit the state.

"We weren't open a month and a half when we got shut down on St. Patrick's Day," he said.

Hayes said he would be willing to abide by social distancing rules if allowed to reopen. But at this point he's just wanting some news, any news, about when he can get back in business.

"I know I'm in the same situation that thousands of others are in right now," he said. "We just need more insight."

