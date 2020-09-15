Bars in Black Hawk County can reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday, governor says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds will allow bars to reopen in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Her closure order remains in place in Johnson and Story counties — two college communities that have seen spikes in positive coronavirus cases among young people.

Reynolds' new proclamation permits bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, night clubs, country clubs, or other social or fraternal clubs -- including a wedding reception venue -- to reopen in the four designated counties. It also removes restrictions on hours alcohol may be sold in restaurants.

The order also clarifies social distancing requirements for bars and restaurants throughout the state.

Bars will stay closed in Johnson and Story counties until Sept. 20, but they may continue to sell alcoholic beverages to go. Restaurants in those two counties are still open, but must stop selling alcoholic beverages after 10 p.m.

Reynolds continues to strongly encourage — but not require — all Iowans 2 or older to wear a mask or other face covering in public settings, especially when it is not possible to remain 6 feet away from others outside their household, unless it is unsafe to do so because of health or disability.