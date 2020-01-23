Barneløpet Children’s Ski/Walk Event at Decorah Prairie

DECORAH — Get outside and enjoy the winter at the 21st annual Barneløpet, a non-competitive ski or walk event for the community’s youngest skiers, ages 3-13.

This collaborative Vesterheim Museum and Sons of Norway event will be held at the Decorah Community Prairie on Feb. 1, at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. Skiers must provide their own skis.

Barneløpet is open to children of all skill levels and is a great event for the entire family.

“When you complete the course, you’ll be awarded a medal and served hot chocolate and homemade cookies as you warm yourself by the fire,” said Darlene Fossum-Martin, event organizer.

Barneløpet is free thanks to the sponsorship of Jon and Mary Hart of Decorah in memory of Kjell Arne Berntsen, and three Sons of Norway Lodges-Valdres 503 in Decorah, Heimbygda 376 in Lanesboro, Minn., and Valheim 364 in Spring Grove, Minn.

No snow or skis? “Then join in the fun with a walk through the tall prairie grasses,” Fossum-Martin encouraged. If in doubt about weather conditions, listen to local radio stations for cancellations.

Barneløpet is Norwegian for “kids race” and Sons of Norway lodges all over the country sponsor Barneløpet events.