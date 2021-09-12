Barndominium to be featured during 19th annual Parade of Homes starting Thursday

A barndominium will be among houses featured during one of the most anticipated tour events for new construction and remodeled homes.

Presented by The Courier, Cedar Valley Home Builders Association and Veridian, the 19th annual Parade of Homes is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and next Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance at cedarvalleybuilders.com, or $12 at the homes on parade days.

Although the pandemic has created such obstacles as materials acquisition and labor shortages, CVHBA President Ken Langston said, “Home builders have remained strong and continue to press on, delivering on the market demand for quality homes and living spaces.

“Whether you are in the market for a new home or just looking for ideas to update or change your existing home, take this opportunity to see some beautiful homes on this year’s tour.”

Courier General Manager David Adams said the Cedar Valley "is in for a treat! The Parade of Homes is a highlight of the Cedar Valley each year. With so many builders and beautiful homes in this year’s showcase, the 2021 parade is quite possibly the best one yet."