Barndominium to be featured during 19th annual Parade of Homes starting Thursday

A barndominium will be among houses featured during one of the most anticipated tour events for new construction and remodeled homes.
Presented by The Courier, Cedar Valley Home Builders Association and Veridian, the 19th annual Parade of Homes is from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and next Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance at cedarvalleybuilders.com, or $12 at the homes on parade days.
Although the pandemic has created such obstacles as materials acquisition and labor shortages, CVHBA President Ken Langston said, “Home builders have remained strong and continue to press on, delivering on the market demand for quality homes and living spaces.
“Whether you are in the market for a new home or just looking for ideas to update or change your existing home, take this opportunity to see some beautiful homes on this year’s tour.”
Courier General Manager David Adams said the Cedar Valley "is in for a treat! The Parade of Homes is a highlight of the Cedar Valley each year. With so many builders and beautiful homes in this year’s showcase, the 2021 parade is quite possibly the best one yet."
He also expressed thanks to the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association and Verdian, who have been long-time partners with The Courier in presenting the annual parade, and "all of the builders and contractors who put so much time into these incredible homes."
This is the first barndominium to be featured in a Parade of Homes venue in Iowa, said Bob Manning, executive officer for the Cedar Valley Home Builders Association
Built by Max Boldt Construction, the barndominium at 6241 E. Eldora Road, Hudson, has 5,000 square feet, a 24-foot ceiling in the great room with a barn hay hook and vintage crystal chandelier. The exterior is vertically hung metal and faux stone with classic barn lighting sconces.
Skogman Homes has several homes on the parade: 1107 Partridge Lane, Waterloo and 2823 Arbor Ridge Road, Cedar Falls. NewAldaya Lifescales is featuring a model home at new The Terraces at West Glen, 4018 Keagles Crossing, Cedar Falls. Steege Construction will show a home at 2613 Easton Ave., Waverly.
A home on Jakob Circle in Cedar Falls, originally on the tour, will not open for viewing.
Funds raised by the Parade of Homes go toward the scholarships.
The CVHBA board of directors offers qualified students up to $500 to pursue a major course of study in the home building trades or related industry. The scholarships are awarded to students who will attend a local Iowa community college or university in the Iowa area.
In addition, the Fall 2021 Gallery of Homes magazine is now available for free at local retailers. The publication is a brand of Cedar Valley Home & Garden magazine and The Courier.