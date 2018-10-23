WATERLOO – Boots and bow ties are acceptable attire for the Golden Silo Barn Party, a fundraising event and recognition party Nov. 9, presented by Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.
“What’s really important about the event is telling the story of agriculture in Iowa. It’s not just a job or occupation. It’s a way of life and an occupation that feeds the world,” said Jori Wade, SSNHA communications and marketing manager.
The barn party at the Courtyard by Marriott, 250 Westfield Ave., begins with cocktails at 6 p.m., followed by dinner, live music by a bluegrass band and a live and silent auction. Reservations are due Friday.
Awards will be given for the Alan Hutchings outstanding visionary, outstanding partner site, outstanding preservation in agriculture and outstanding volunteer.
Funds raised from the event will help Silos & Smokestacks tell and preserve the story of agriculture and to inform the public about the heritage area and where they can visit to learn more about American agriculture, Wade says. There are nearly 120 partner sites throughout eastern Iowa, including farms, museums and historic sites.
“We’ve had a lot going on starting last fall when we launched a bus tour program to tour historic barns in Northeast Iowa. We partnered with Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, and it was super popular. We hope to do more bus tours,” said Wade.
The filmmakers’ documentary, “The Barn Raisers,” featured several Iowa barns, including the iconic Tyden No. 6 barn located in Dougherty and Iowa’s oldest barn found in St. Donatus, among others. The film has been screened at several festivals, including the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival earlier this year.
Silos & Smokestacks also partnered with the Iowa Agricultural Literacy Foundation to take teachers out of the classroom and introduce them to the area’s agricultural sites and encourage ways to use ag in the classroom. There are bus grants available to eastern Iowa schools that cover 75 percent of transportation fees for a field trip to a partner or farm site in Iowa. In addition, there are intern grants and consulting and continuing education opportunities for partner sites.
Silos & Smokestacks plays a role in promoting and encouraging tourism in the area, Wade explains. In 2016, there were 3.1 million visitors to SSNHA sites and $309.4 million in estimated increases in economic activity due to SSNHA. In addition, SSNHA and partner sites support 7,089 jobs in the region.
The menu on Nov. 9 will include stuffed pork, steamed asparagus and roasted red potatoes. A dessert reception and partner site crawl is planned to conclude the meal. Guests can visit displays featuring partner sites and select a dessert. Sites exhibiting are La Porte City FFA Museum, National Farm Toy Museum, John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum, Cedar Falls Historical Society and Hartman Reserve Nature Center.
Grass Run, a bluegrass band based in Calmar, will return for an encore at the Golden Silos event. Dave Greiman will be the caller for the live portion of the auction. Items will include a weekend bed-and-breakfast stay and dinner at the Villages of Van Buren, a night’s stay in a cabin at Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah and a Traeger Tailgater Grill.
Tickets are $50 per person; $350 for a table of eight. To purchase, call 234-4567 or go to http://www.silosandsmokestacks.org/.
