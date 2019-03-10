Try 3 months for $3
Barn Fire

A pole barn smoldered Sunday morning, March 10, following an overnight fire on a farmstead at West First Street and Jepsen Road, about a mile west of Cedar Falls.

 TIM JAMISON tim.jamison@wcfcourier.com

CEDAR FALLS -- A fire that destroyed a farm building and killed a number of livestock was still smoldering Sunday morning.

Cedar Falls firefighters were called to 8602 W. First St., about a mile west of the city limits, at 6:15 p.m. Saturday after a passerby noticed the blaze.

"When we arrived it was fully involved," said Fire Chief John Bostwick.

Fire crews were on scene into the early morning hours. Fire departments from New Hartford, Parkersburg, Dike and Stout helped haul water to the scene.

"The wind was blowing really hard for quite a long time," Bostwick said.

The L-shaped, 6,100-square-foot pole building contained hay and silage along with approximately 20 pigs and sheep, according to fire reports. The barn and animals were a total loss, Bostwick said.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation.

Black Hawk County property records show the property is owned by Charles and Jennifer Paulsen.

Waterloo City Reporter

Waterloo city reporter for the Courier

