Try 3 months for $3

CEDAR FALLS -- Fire crews from several departments were on the scene of a barn fire in rural Cedar Falls Saturday.

Fire officials said the fire was on West First Street near Jepsen Road.

Fire crews from Cedar Falls and neighboring communities were helping fight the blaze.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments