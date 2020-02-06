Barland to perform at Bach’s Lunch

WAVERLY -- Charles Barland will be the featured organist at the Wartburg College Bach’s Lunch organ recital series on Feb. 14.
The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Barland in the Chapel Commons.
Barland is a professor of music and the university organist at the University of Dubuque. The Eau Claire, Wis., native previously served as the director of the UD Choir from 2002 to 2018.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
As an organist, he has performed throughout the United States and in Germany, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England.
His program will feature the “Six Schübler Chorales” and “Prelude and Fugue in C major” BWV 547 by Johann Sebastian Bach.
Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting the music office at 352-8300.
ott 1.jpeg
ott 4 with heather.jpg
ott 2.JPG
ott 3.jpg
ott 5 enclosure .jpg
ott 6 in dubuque .jpg
ott 7 in dubuque .jpg
ott the orphaned otter in her kiddie pool
ott the female otter hiding in her den
Ott the female orphaned otter 3 swimming
2020 - Orphaned North American River Otter Introduction
orphaned female otter 2 eating
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter