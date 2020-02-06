Barland to perform at Bach’s Lunch






WAVERLY -- Charles Barland will be the featured organist at the Wartburg College Bach’s Lunch organ recital series on Feb. 14.

The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel. It will be preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Barland in the Chapel Commons.

Barland is a professor of music and the university organist at the University of Dubuque. The Eau Claire, Wis., native previously served as the director of the UD Choir from 2002 to 2018.

As an organist, he has performed throughout the United States and in Germany, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and England.

His program will feature the “Six Schübler Chorales” and “Prelude and Fugue in C major” BWV 547 by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch or order one from Wartburg’s Den-Rittersaal by Wednesday prior to the performance by contacting the music office at 352-8300.

