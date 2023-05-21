WATERLOO — The city and its partners will host a ribbon cutting and dedication of the Veterans Way Walk of Honor banner installation along East and West Fourth Streets downtown.

The event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday in Lincoln Park. It will begin with the presentation of colors by East High School Junior ROTC, singing of the National Anthem and recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance led by Frank Magsamen.

Comments will be made by Mayor Quentin Hart and Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Director Yolando Loveless. The ribbon cutting will be led by the Grow Cedar Valley Ambassadors and Main Street Waterloo.

Attendees at the event will be encouraged to walk the 16 blocks along Fourth Street to view the banners. Guides from the Exchange Club of Waterloo will be on hand to assist those looking for a specific veteran. Printed guides will also be available. In addition, a QR code is on display along the route linking to a website showcasing each honoree with a brief bio of their military history.

The banners will stay in place through Veterans Day on Nov. 11. At that time they will be presented to those who purchased the banner. Applications for the 2024 Veterans Way Walk of Honor banners will go on sale in the fall of 2023.