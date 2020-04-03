BankIowa is participating lender in CARES Act
INEPENDENCE – BankIowa, is a participating lender for the CARES Act. Businesses and sole proprietorships can begin to apply today, while independent contractors and self-employed individuals can begin to apply on April 10.

Additionally, the CARES Act includes other relief programs such as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) relief programs for which businesses may be eligible. Find information about the EIDL program at https://www.sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19.

If you are a small business owner and need details or an application, visit BankIowa.com. If you wish to apply for a PPP loan, send an email to BusinessBanking@BankIowa.com and we will respond with a SECURE email. You will then reply and attach your application with any other needed support documents. You may also drop off applications at any of our drive-up locations.

For questions, email BusinessBankingExpert@bankiowa.com or call 800-433-0285 and ask to speak to a business banker.

BankIowa has 11 branches in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Independence, Jesup, Lamont and Norway. 

