Bands earn high ratings

WATERLOO -- Bands from Bunger, Carver and Hoover middle schools participated in the Northeast Iowa Bandmaster's Association Middle School Large Group Festival on Feb. 28.
Judges rate the bands and provide feedback. The Bunger 7th/8th Grade Band received a superior rating; the Carver 7th Grade and Carver 8th Grade bands each received excellent ratings; and the Hoover 7th Grade and Hoover 8th Grade bands each earned superior ratings.
