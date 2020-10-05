Band conductor Dennis Downs receives award for contributions to Cedar Falls

Downs played cello in the wcfsymphony for 14 years and has performed on back-up bass and guitar for more than 20 years with the Don Wendt trio. In addition, he plays trombone with the Sugar Daddys Jazz Band. He also composes music, including “Beautiful Cedar Falls,” a sentimental tune the band plays each season.

He likes being on the podium, directing the band. “I love to conduct and study music scores, and I enjoy programming the concerts. I love watching the audience and seeing toes start to tap to music that has a good beat,” Downs enthused.

It’s thanks to Down’s efforts that there’s a band shell in Overman Park. He led the campaign beginning in 1993 to raise funds for it to replace an old portable stage trailer after finding plans for a classical band shell drawn in the 1930s by noted architect Mortimer Cleveland. With the band board’s authorization, architects Wayne Snyder and Eric Ritland and contractor Bob Beck, the shell was constructed and the first concert played in 1996.

“No city or county tax money went to build the band shell. I’m proud of that, and what’s touching is, we built it from community donations and I know so many of these people. We are fortunate to have their support,” Downs said. “So much of our history as a band ties into the history of this community.”