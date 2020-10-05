Band conductor Dennis Downs receives award for contributions to Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Dennis Downs can hardly wait for summer 2021 to roll around.
He’s already posted the theme and dates for next year’s concert series in the window at the Cedar Falls Municipal Band hall. “We were disappointed to have to cancel this summer’s concerts because of COVID-19, but it was the safe thing to do. Now I’m looking forward to next year’s season. We love what we do. We’re all friends, we have fun and some good laughs,” said Downs.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have kept Downs off the podium, but the conductor has been recognized for his contributions to Cedar Falls with the Melendy Spirit Award, presented by the Cedar Falls Community Foundation.
“I was floored. It was amazing to get the word that I was receiving the award. I’m so honored, and it’s a wonderful tribute,” Downs said.
The award recognizes individuals or groups who have made “outstanding contributions to Cedar Falls, positively affecting its overall quality of life through philanthropic or other means,” according to Cynthia Sweet, CF Foundation Executive Director.
Downs will be featured in a program airing on Cedar Falls Cable Channel 15 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Sunday.
He has been the band’s conductor for 36 years – one of only six conductors in the band’s 129-year history, and band member for 40 years. The 44-member band itself is Iowa’s oldest continuous municipal band.
On Tuesday evenings in June and July, the band performs in the Overman Park Bandshell. Concerts attract large crowds, including families, who settle back in lawn chairs or lounge on blankets to hear stirring patriotic marches, medleys, overtures, Broadway tunes, summer classics, novelty songs and, of course, featured soloists. There’s a “Salute to Service” theme near the Fourth of July, an ensemble series in August and a Labor Day encore concert.
Former Cedar Falls Mayor Jim Brown, in his nominating letter, noted his joy at serving as a guest conductor during the band’s Sturgis Falls concert.
“There is constant mention of Cedar Falls’ quality-of-life. There is no doubt the Cedar Falls Municipal Band, under Dennis’ leadership, is tops in this category. The quality of music is unsurpassed, especially as one recognizes the talent he assembles,” Brown wrote.
Downs, a native of Omaha, Neb., began studying piano at age 4, added the string bass at 9, the trombone at 10, cello at 13 and guitar 14. He played trombone in both a polka band and brass quintet in high school, and also joined a pop trio to play guitar and played cello in orchestra.
He earned his bachelor’s degree at Wayne State College in Nebraska and his master’s degree in music education at the University of Northern Colorado, and a second master’s degree at Nebraska University. He arrived in Cedar Falls in 1979 after teaching band and orchestra in Nebraska and Kansas, and joined the municipal band as a trombonist in 1980. He became conductor in 1984, at the behest of his predecessor Tony Lund. He taught band and orchestra in Cedar Falls Schools until retiring in 2008.
Downs played cello in the wcfsymphony for 14 years and has performed on back-up bass and guitar for more than 20 years with the Don Wendt trio. In addition, he plays trombone with the Sugar Daddys Jazz Band. He also composes music, including “Beautiful Cedar Falls,” a sentimental tune the band plays each season.
He likes being on the podium, directing the band. “I love to conduct and study music scores, and I enjoy programming the concerts. I love watching the audience and seeing toes start to tap to music that has a good beat,” Downs enthused.
It’s thanks to Down’s efforts that there’s a band shell in Overman Park. He led the campaign beginning in 1993 to raise funds for it to replace an old portable stage trailer after finding plans for a classical band shell drawn in the 1930s by noted architect Mortimer Cleveland. With the band board’s authorization, architects Wayne Snyder and Eric Ritland and contractor Bob Beck, the shell was constructed and the first concert played in 1996.
“No city or county tax money went to build the band shell. I’m proud of that, and what’s touching is, we built it from community donations and I know so many of these people. We are fortunate to have their support,” Downs said. “So much of our history as a band ties into the history of this community.”
The conductor praises the talent of musicians in the band, including faculty and students from the University of Northern Iowa School of Music and Wartburg College in Waverly, as well as soloists like Susan Rider, who performs occasionally with the band. She served her career with the Marine Corps performing with The President’s Own Band in Washington, D.C.
Rider’s father Paul plays trombone in the band and composed and conducted “President’s Own,” a concert march, for the band in 2019. He also nominated Downs for the Melendy Spirit Award. “The contribution the band makes to the quality of life in the Cedar Valley is extraordinary and exceptional in its impact and extent. Dennis has been responsible for its great success through his tireless efforts to maintain and enhance the quality of the musicianship of the band,” Rider said.
Downs is proud of the working relationships the band has, including the AMVETS, Oster Regent Theatre, Cedar Falls Historical Society, City Parks & Recreation departments, Hearst Center for the Arts, Sturgis Falls Celebration, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Rotary Club and many others.
In her nomination, band board president Judy Larkin, Tony Lund’s daughter, praised Downs for moving the band in 2002 to a new, accessible location at 211 Washington St. Since 1911, the band had rehearsed on the “antiquated top floor” of an old building on Main Street, which also housed the band museum. The move “allows many of the old-timers to continue playing in the band, while the museum’s artifacts are now readily on view,” she said.
