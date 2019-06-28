CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Dennis A. Downs, will present its sixth concert of the “Twilight Serenade” summer series at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Overman Park.
The “Salute to Service” program by the 45-piece band will feature soloists Matt Andreini on xylophone, Hannah Coates on clarinet, and a holiday mix of patriotic tunes.
The AMVETS Post 49 Color Guard will present an array of military service branch flags. Eight-year-old Ronja Oldre will direct the band on Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forvever,” while Diana Blake leads the traditional Kids Park Parade.
Free souvenir American flags will be issued, and band service awards will be presented. Pre-show entertainment will be provided by the Cedar Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines led by Jo Capoccioni.
The free open-air concerts are presented every Tuesday through July. The Rotary Club operates a concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other community causes.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or moved into the band hall building a block east of the park. Tax-deductible donations to support the band may be made to Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls 50613.
