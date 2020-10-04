Bambinos cookies now being sold in 19 Hy-Vee stores

WATERLOO — Bambinos – lighter-than-air, melt-in-your-mouth sandwich sugar cookies topped with a thick swirl of luscious frosting and sprinkles – are in the spotlight at metro-area Hy-Vee stores during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Waterloo cookie creator Donna O’Brien calls them “the cookie stack that gives back.” The breast cancer survivor donates a portion of Bambinos’ sales to the Beyond Pink TEAM, a nonprofit organization providing support and education for breast cancer patients in the Cedar Valley and advocates for breast cancer research.

Now Bambinos are being sold in 19 Des Moines Hy-Vee stores. The cookies will be prominently displayed in stores, in ads and on social media, O’Brien said. If sales go well, stores throughout an eight-state area will be added to the distribution list.

“We were doing really very well before COVID-19 hit and giving funds to the Beyond Pink TEAM. We still did business, but people were more worried about necessities. Now we’re trying to get our lives back on track and move forward again,” said O’Brien.

Successful sales also will allow O’Brien to achieve her 2021 fundraising goal. “I want to match the combined donations that the Beyond Pink TEAM receives every year in one check from Bambinos,” she explained.