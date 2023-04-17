WATERLOO -- – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is offering A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls, an award-winning workshop designed to increase the activity levels of older adults with concerns about falling.

Classes will take place from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday from May 1 through May 25 at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St

Preregistration is required by contacting Elise Bovy at 319-231-6798 or email ebovy@nei3a.org or Colleen Lawler at 563-380-3239 or email clawler@nei3a.org by April 26. Space is limited. Each participant will receive a detailed training manual. There is a suggested contribution of $20 to cover the cost of materials fees for each participant.