Bacon rules downtown Waterloo during month-long Taste of Loo in February

WATERLOO – The delicious, comforting aroma of bacon will waft throughout downtown Waterloo in February. That’s because “All Things Bacon!” is the theme for the annual Taste of Loo, sponsored by Main Street Waterloo.

This year, fans of the annual foodie event will have an entire month to enjoy bacon dishes at 12 participating restaurants

For the past 20 years, Taste of Loo has taken place over the course of one evening. This year, the event is being extended for the entire month to allow guests to dine on exclusive specials and new dishes, as well as win prizes.

“We were tossing around the idea of adding a theme to Taste of Loo, and decided why not start with everyone’s favorite – bacon,” said Jessica Rucker, executive director.

“The planning committee put a lot of thought into how to host this event. We wanted to showcase the diverse eateries in downtown Waterloo while ensuring COVID-19 regulations were followed to keep everyone safe and healthy. We have come up with a new, and creative format for the event that allows more people to participate and supports local business.”

Last year’s event was scheduled for April but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.