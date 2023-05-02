CEDAR FALLS — The Hearst Center for the Arts has become a hub for live summer music events.

The Backyard Concert Series and Party on the Patio will showcase local and area performers throughout May, June and July. Friends of the Hearst will present an additional outdoor concert on Aug. 3.

An added bonus: Concerts are free.

“We have a beautiful outdoor venue during the spring and summer. The gardens are beautiful. Live music is a great way to celebrate the beautiful green space and the Outdoor Sculpture Garden. People love the performers, and it’s fun,” said Sheri Huber-Otting, Hearst program coordinator.

Two Backyard Concerts are planned, one in May and a second in June. The Rush Cleveland Trio will open the season at 6:30 p.m. May 11. The trio, featuring Cleveland on guitar/vocals, Gordon Sanky on bass and vocals, and Will Quegg on drums, will perform a mix of blues, classic country, electronic guitar solos, and rockabilly tunes.

On June 22, Cedar Falls native Mike Staebell will perform at 6:30 p.m. His playlist includes songs across several decades and musical genres, such as rock, pop, hip hop, and country.

Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for comfort, and beverages and snacks, if desired.

Party on the Patio will take place each Thursday in July. Live acoustic music will be performed on the Corning Patio at the Hearst Center. Carter Guse of Cedar Falls, a rising star on Iowa’s music scene, will be on the patio July 6, followed by Ace Jones, an Iowa City-based singer/songwriter on July 13. On July 20, the Cedar Falls-based band Zoot & Newt will be on the patio, with local duo Ally & Mak closing out the patio parties on July 27. Performances are at 5 to 7 p.m. Second State Brewery will offer refreshments.

Folk-pop duo Brad & Kate will perform at an outdoor concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3, hosted by Friends of the Hearst Center. In addition, this is the Friends’ annual meeting. Local food vendors will be on site.

Outdoor music events began in earnest at the Hearst in 2018 with Party on the Patio.

“I wanted a bigger venue that Mae Latta Hall during nice weather and the Corning Patio made sense,” said Huber-Otting. Public response was positive. The Backyard Concert series kicked off in 2020 during the COVID pandemic “because people could be outside more safely to hear live music.”

Huber-Otting recounts Raldo Schneider’s reaction to the garden setting in 2021. “The crabapples were blooming and a slight breeze sent blossoms cascading down on him. After he finished a song, he told the audience, ‘This is the most beautiful place I’ve ever played.’ That’s the reaction we hope the musicians and audience get from the garden.”

While there are audience favorites on the concert schedule, Huber-Otting’s goal is to interest new groups in the venue. “It’s such a good opportunity for musicians who haven’t performed here before, and the audiences are appreciative.”

The events attract newcomers to the Hearst Center, as well. “We’re a gathering place in the community. Music is part of the arts, and we’re an arts center. The concerts are a reason to visit the center and tour the indoor exhibits as well as the sculpture garden,” she explained.

Other concerts will take place in Mae Latta Hall throughout the season. At noon on May 12, bring a sack lunch and listen to the Schwestka | Nordahl Duo perform electronic music incorporating multiple facets from chant to fusion to ambient and rock.

University of Northern Iowa School of Music faculty members Josh Graham and Michael Conrad will present a free solo marimba concert on June 29. The time will be announced at a future date. The multi-movement work draws inspiration from the poetry of James Hearst, and will be followed by a reading and question-answer period. The concert is supported, in part, by the Iowa Arts Council Cultural Leadership Grant.

The Songbook Trio – Tom Tritle on piano, Al Jacobson on drums and Stephanie Althof on vocals – will perform a series of concerts in late summer and fall. On Aug. 10, “The Roaring 20’s: The Jazz Age Gets Rolling,” will be performed followed by “The Big Apple in Song,” music about New York City, on Sept. 14. “From Distant Shores,” the Songbook’s hits from abroad, is the theme Oct. 12 and “Broadways Contribution,” featuring “immortal tunes from the American musical,” is on Nov. 9. All concerts are at 7 p.m. in Mae Latta Hall. Admission is free.

In addition, gallery exhibitions are open for viewing.

Wow-worthy hibiscus Hibiscus_Disco-BellePink-A2_Sakata-scaled.jpg Sakata Seed America, Inc Hibiscus_EveningRose_WaltersGardens.jpg Hibiscus_PlumFlambeSummerSpice_JBerry.jpg Hardy_Hibiscus_HoneymoonDeepRed_Syngenta4.jpg Hibiscus_AzurriBlueSatinColorChoice_SpringMeadow.jpg Hibiscus_CandyCrush_WaltersGarden-scaled.jpg hibiscus_cranberry_crush_apj19_3.jpg Hibiscus_CrepeSuzetteSummerSpice_JBerry.jpg blue_chiffon_hibiscus-4.jpg berry awesome hibiscus.jpg hibiscus-cherry-choco-latte.jpg