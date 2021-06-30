Back with a bang: Fireworks, festivities returning to Cedar Valley for July 4th weekend

Celebrate our country’s independence this July Fourth weekend with fireworks, music and fun in communities throughout the Cedar Valley.
Last year’s festivities were cancelled because of COVID, but are returning this weekend with a big bang.
On Saturday, the annual Mayor’s Fireworks: Red, White and Loo is from 5 p.m. to midnight, beginning with live music at several locations in downtown Waterloo. Food and beverages will be available.
The Cedar Valley Big Band will perform beginning at 5 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre, followed by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. Low Key will start at 5:30 p.m. on the Expo Plaza, followed at 8 p.m. by the B2wins.
Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. over the Cedar River, accompanied by a special presentation of the “1812 Overture” by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
On Sunday, fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. following the Waterloo Bucks game at Riverfront Stadium. The game begins at 6:35 p.m.; gates open at 6 p.m.
Here are more locations fireworks will illuminate the night sky, as well as other planned celebrations:
Celebrate Indee, Independence. Music and activities are Friday through Sunday, beginning with the Riverwalk Parks Celebration at 4 p.m. Friday. Farm Rock will perform at 6 p.m., followed at 8:30 p.m. by the Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute featuring Shawn Gerhard.
On Saturday, the 160th annual Independence Day Parade starts at 9 a.m., followed by Riverwalk Parks festivities, reading of the Declaration of Independence at 11 a.m. and Kid Zone Stage events and music, including Resurrection – A Journey Tribute.
Fireworks over the Wapsipinicon River begin at 10 p.m. All events within Riverwalk Parks are free.
Shell Rock. The citywide celebration runs Friday through Sunday behind Shell Rock Elementary School, 214 N. Cherry St. Food vendors, a beer tent, magic show and bands are featured Friday beginning at noon.
On Saturday, the parade begins at 10 a.m. In addition to activities and live music, a kiddie parade is planned at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, activities begin at noon and culminate with the fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Reinbeck. The city’s Independence Day Festival is Saturday and Sunday. A variety of events will take place at various locations both days, including the annual Firemen’s Dance on Main Street at 9 p.m. Saturday featuring the Pork Tornadoes.
On Sunday, the Grand Parade begins at 1:30 p.m. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. Sunday at Elmwood Park, Iowa Highway 175 and South Hawkeye Road (V Ave.). A group lantern launch follows the fireworks at the Legion Shelter House.