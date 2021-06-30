Back with a bang: Fireworks, festivities returning to Cedar Valley for July 4th weekend

Celebrate our country’s independence this July Fourth weekend with fireworks, music and fun in communities throughout the Cedar Valley.

Last year’s festivities were cancelled because of COVID, but are returning this weekend with a big bang.

On Saturday, the annual Mayor’s Fireworks: Red, White and Loo is from 5 p.m. to midnight, beginning with live music at several locations in downtown Waterloo. Food and beverages will be available.

The Cedar Valley Big Band will perform beginning at 5 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre, followed by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. Low Key will start at 5:30 p.m. on the Expo Plaza, followed at 8 p.m. by the B2wins.

Fireworks will start at 10 p.m. over the Cedar River, accompanied by a special presentation of the “1812 Overture” by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.

On Sunday, fireworks will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. following the Waterloo Bucks game at Riverfront Stadium. The game begins at 6:35 p.m.; gates open at 6 p.m.

Here are more locations fireworks will illuminate the night sky, as well as other planned celebrations:

