'Back Packin’ the Dome': Hundreds of volunteers assemble meals to help less fortunate kids

CEDAR FALLS – Jenette Stanfield participated in Back Packin’ the Dome at the University of Northern Iowa’s stadium for the first time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, volunteering time like many others to assemble meals for less fortunate Iowa kids.

However, it wasn’t the first time the Waverly mother had heard of the program, having had a few of her kids benefit from it six or seven years ago.

Now, it’s come full circle, and she was helping give back Monday, while spending quality time with her husband Tim.

“The program is there for you if you need it,” she said. “You never know when you might need it, and I’m glad it was there for me. I hope people know how much this helps local kids.”

A call to action brought hundreds from all walks of life together at the UNI-Dome Monday morning and afternoon to divvy up hundreds of thousands of pounds of food and snacks.

The large majority spent time walking alongside a table with a plastic bag, and filling it with food products, like pretzels, cereal, fruit snacks, macaroni and cheese, tuna, and soup. Those bags were tied up and dropped into cardboard boxes.

Those boxes were taped, placed on pallets, and delivered to the food bank to be distributed to several school districts.

It was the second time the event had been held at the Dome -- the first being right before the pandemic in January 2020. But the event itself isn’t brand new; it's grown to require a larger venue.

In 2019, it was held at the Maucker Union Building. In 2021, it was cancelled because of COVID-19.

The BackPack Program serves 4,100 children at more than 140 schools across northeast Iowa each month, from school districts in the Cedar Valley to others as far out as Decorah. Before schools let out for the weekend, children receive plastic bags, each with a few meals and snacks, that they are able stuff into their school bags and enjoy at home.

“I’m really overwhelmed that so many people during the pandemic would come out. It’s hard to describe in words, but all these people care about the kids in our communities, and they want to volunteer and they want to give back,” said Barbara Prather, executive director at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

The food bank partnered with the University of Northern Iowa’s Office of Community Engagement and Panther Pantry, along with the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley, in making what was described as a much bigger and bolder splash than in years past in order to have an even larger impact.

“We know the difference volunteers can have in our community, but when you actually see them come out, we get very excited,” said Lauren Finke, executive director of VCCV. “It’s also exciting when they come and find volunteerism to be interesting and impactful and life changing. We hope that it continues to drive them to want to stay involved.”

This year was touted as the “single largest volunteer event in the Cedar Valley,” and possibly one of the largest such showings in the state.

“I brought my two kids here to get them involved in the community, and have the chance to give back,” said Mylita Barnes, of Waterloo. Her daughter, Eonna, 15, chimed in: “It’s how we make a difference.”

Another participant, Adin Abdic, 9, of Waterloo, came with his little sister and father. He noted “honestly being in shock and surprised” upon seeing the bleachers filled with volunteers. Asked about what he’d learned, he said it can teach people “not to waste food.”

“It was great to see all the people come out to help feed people in need,” said Izzy Jorgenson, president of Hudson High School’s National Honor Society.

She also noted it gives NHS members a chance to meet new people and learn their stories. Jorgenson said it was particularly memorable meeting someone who had volunteered at the food back for 40 years.

Two shifts totaled about 1,000 volunteers on Monday.

Many volunteers came from organizations and businesses like Boy Scout Troop 44, Hudson High School National Honor Society, AmeriCorps NCCC, 4-H Lucky Hawks Club, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Target Distribution Center, MidAmerican Energy, John Deere and many others.

Before the two larger shifts, another much smaller one, at 8:30 a.m., was comprised of about 160 student-athletes.

A number of dignitaries were in attendance to help out, including Sen. Chuck Grassley, Sen. Joni Ernst, Lt. Governor Adam Gregg, State Rep. Bob Kressig, Mayor Rob Green, and Cedar Falls City Councilors Kelly Dunn and Dustin Ganfield.

“It is easy work, but very necessary work,” said Grassley. “I’m really proud of the hundreds of people for coming here today to do this, and to do it on a holiday, when a lot of people might just be watching television.”

Similarly, Ernst echoed her appreciation for the volunteers: “I’m just so incredibly grateful for everyone that’s taken this day of service to step up” on a national holiday to help address food insecurity.

At virtual banquet, Joy Briscoe urges community to continue striving toward dream of MLK Jr. She gave tips on how to make that happen in hopes the next generation isn’t questioning whether enough was done to make transformational change.

Gregg was tapped by Gov. Kim Reynolds to chair the Feeding Iowans Task Force during the pandemic to ensure food banks and pantries have the resources they need to do their jobs.

“I’m really impressed with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and their operation and all it takes to pull off an event like this, and then of course, to then serve those who are in need in the area,” he said.

“Gov. Reynolds recently allocated some additional CARES Act funds to the food banks and food pantries, and Barbara Prather just mentioned to me that those funds actually paid for many of the supplies here," he added. "I didn’t know about that connection before I got here. That’s heartwarming to hear."

