WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley music scene is a rich, vibrant tapestry that the Grout Museum unravels in a new exhibit, “From Bach to Rock: Music in the Cedar Valley.”
Like many communities across the country, the area music scene evolved in waves, says Curator Erin Dawson. The exhibit, which is open now through March 16, begins in the early 20th century and concludes with the rock music scene in the early 1980s, with a few forays into later decades.
Music was integral to daily life for many ethnic families settling in Waterloo, represented in the exhibit by the zither, a string instrument familiar in central European folk music, a violin representing a growing Jewish community on Fifth Street, a parlor organ and an early clarinet dating from the 1840s.
Mostly frequently music was performed in homes or at churches, but the musical landscape exploded in the 1920s. People crowded into night clubs like the Tic Toc Lounge to hear the Mississippi Delta Blues that migrated from the South with African-Americans who came to the Midwest in search of employment. Jazz, the soundtrack for the Roaring Twenties, also became a popular genre.
In 1929, the Waterloo Symphony Orchestra was founded and presented its first classical music concerts in February 1930 at East High School. The exhibit also features a program from the famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma’s 2004 appearance with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra.
Jazz was the sound accompanying the Roaring Twenties, but by the 1930s, the sound evolved into swing music and Big Band jazz that dominated the air waves and filled ballrooms and night spots through the 1940s. Waterloo was on the Midwestern circuit for Benny Goodman, the Tommy Dorsey Band and other big-name big bands cycling through venues around the area.
From 1930 to 1970, there were about 15 clubs and ballrooms where live music was performed, including Electric Park Ballroom, Janesville’s Riviera Ballroom, Spider Kurth’s, the Chesterfield Club, the Elks Club, the Colored Elks Club, the Colony Club and others.
The exhibit highlights singers and musicians like Donna Musgrove Kelson, an East High School graduate who toured with the Benny Goodman band in 1959, performing her signature piece, “You Turned the Tables on Me.” She also appeared in the film “Swing into Spring,” and married jazz keyboardist Dean Kelson.
Trombonist Jack Jenny, who grew up in Waterloo, Mason City and Dubuque, worked with Glenn Miller in recording sessions in the early 1930s and had his own band. In the early 1940s, he was named one of the four best trombone players in the nation, alongside Miller, Tommy Dorsey and Jack Teagarden.
Rock ‘n’ roll burst onto the scene in the 195’s with national acts and local legends like Eddie Randall and Happy Jake packing audiences into venues like Electric Park and Spider Kurth’s and sidelining jazz.
There’s also a shout-out to Louis McTizic, the Tennessee-born, Delta-style blues harmonica player and front man of the Blues Reviewers in the 1990s. His musical prowess and regular performances at venues and events around the state earned him induction into the Iowa Blues Hall of Fame.
“Our collection on the African-American story in the Cedar Valley is not as extensive as we’d hoped to find. We’ve incorporated the history and artifacts we have, but we’d like to take a look at what the public might have to offer,” Dawson notes.
Oral histories have been compiled for the exhibit, and visitors can listen to musical selections or step inside a small recording studio. There’s also a nod to marching bands, which have incubated many professional musicians through the years. From 1938 to 1961, Waterloo’s Junior Chamber of Commerce hosted the Iowa Band Jubilee which annually attracted 60,000 or more visitors.
