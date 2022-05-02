Bach to Blues: Wcfsymphony/Gary Kelley collaboration taken in innovative direction

CEDAR FALLS – In recent years, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra has built an “expect the unexpected” philosophy for its innovative concert programming, including collaborations with artist Gary Kelley, under the leadership of Jason Weinberger.

At 7 p.m. May 26 the symphony will take those expectations to extraordinary new heights with the Kelley-inspired concert, “Between Bach and the Blues” at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus. Through music and Kelley’s paintings, the multi-media event will explore classical composer Johann Sebastian Bach’s unlikely influence on American blues music.

Weinberger, artistic director and conductor, describes the concert as both “out of the ordinary” and “a departure.” First, the concert is on a Thursday, not the traditional weekend performances. And rather than the full orchestra on the Great Hall stage, soloists from the orchestra and throughout Iowa will perform, opening with John Lee Clayton’s “Bach To Blues for Double Bass Solo” featuring Alexander Pershounin on solo bass. There also will be the world premiere of a symphony-commissioned octet by Michael Conrad featuring a jazz ensemble.

The concert’s second half will feature a musical-visual interpretation of six cello suites by Bach and the blues music of Robert Johnson. Kelley’s new artwork will provide context for the interplay between principal cello Isaac Pastor-Chermak and noted Iowa bluesman Kevin Burt.

“From a visual standpoint, it will be similar style to what people have come to expect from our collaborations. But the music will be quite different, interlacing and passing back and forth with two musicians instead of a full orchestra. It will be almost in theatrical style, a very intimate concert,” the conductor explained.

“I’m not going to be on stage. None of this music requires a conductor, so I will be working behind the scenes producing the show and overseeing the multi-media piece.”

Kelley was intrigued by an NPR story linking two seminal moments in recording history during the same week in 1936. Famed cellist Pablo Casals recorded Bach’s Cello Suites for the first time in a studio during the Spanish Civil War. Across the ocean, blues guitarist Robert Johnson was making his first recording in a San Antonio hotel room. Such disparate artists and genres inspired Kelley to create a graphic novel.

“At the time we were planning for this season 18 months or so ago, we were still in the midst of the pandemic and felt the risk was enormous to plan a full orchestra concert since we’d had to cancel and move performances,” he explained. “That’s when we came back around to the idea of a cellist and blues guitarist and combined necessity with opportunity.”

Wcfsymphony Executive Director Rich Frevert said, “This is one of the most interesting programs I’ve been involved with in my career – taking two different genres with improvisation and creating music on the spot. It fits with Jason’s programming philosophy. His reaction was kind of an ‘ah-ha’ moment, realizing what the experience will be like for audiences.”

Orchestras are searching for ways to be more relevant and appealing to audiences with access to so many different entertainment options. “In the industry, ticket sales are declining across the country. The landscape has changed with technology and options people have. The other thing is, people are wanting to find something a little different now that we’re coming out of the pandemic. This concert is getting people talking because it is something new and unusual,” Frevert explained.

Weinberger agreed. “We’ve got to always be willing to try new things. We look at our role as being larger than just an orchestra, but as ambassadors for music and creativity in the community. This concert is consistent with our goals and mission. We strive to be a little bit different and bring value to the community.”

Pre-concert music in the lobby will be provided by Cedar Falls guitarists and singers Jim Miller and Carter Guse, along with wcfsymphony violinist Cara Lockard, who has performed with the orchestra for more than 20 years. Miller is a member of the Midwest Music Hall of Fame and Guse is a rising stars on the Cedar Valley music scene.

Tickets are on sale at UNITix, by calling (319) 273-4849 and at wcfsymphony.org.

