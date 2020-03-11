Bach's Lunch program Friday
0 comments

Bach's Lunch program Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News Forecast logo

WAVERLY — Marie Rubis Bauer will be the featured organist at the Wartburg College Bach’s Lunch organ recital series Friday. The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel, preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Rubis Bauer in the Chapel Commons. Her program, “Steps to Paradise: The Way is the Cross,” will feature pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach in C minor, D major, E minor, F major and G major.

COMMUNITY JOURNALISM MATTERS: show your support

Rubis Bauer is the archdiocesan director of music and cathedral organist at Saint Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha, Neb.

Bach’s Lunch attendees are invited to bring a lunch. The series will conclude on April 3.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Art scholarship deadline set
Local News

Art scholarship deadline set

  • Updated

WATERLOO -- Applications are being accepted for the Raymond T. Forsberg and Marilyn S. Hurley Scholarships at the Waterloo Center for the Arts…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News