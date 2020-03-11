Bach's Lunch program Friday

WAVERLY — Marie Rubis Bauer will be the featured organist at the Wartburg College Bach’s Lunch organ recital series Friday. The concert will begin at 12:30 p.m. in Wartburg Chapel, preceded by a noon lunch and conversation with Rubis Bauer in the Chapel Commons. Her program, “Steps to Paradise: The Way is the Cross,” will feature pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach in C minor, D major, E minor, F major and G major.