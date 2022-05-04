 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baccalaureate service is June 5 at Antioch Baptist Church

WATERLOO -- Registration deadline is May 10 for a community-wide baccalaureate service at Antioch Baptist Church.

High school and college graduates may attend the baccalaureate service at Antioch Baptist Church at 4 p.m. June 5. African American students who are from the Cedar Valley area and graduated from August 2019 to May 2022 are encouraged to participate. Cedar Valley Faces of Excellence, a coalition of African American churches in the Cedar Valley is sponsoring the event. The coalition’s mission is to preserve and continue the African American long-standing tradition of recognizing student accomplishments.

For more information, contact Miriam Tyson at 319-291-7698, or email mtexcellence12@gmail.com.

