Baccalaureate service is June 5 at Antioch Baptist Church

High school and college graduates may attend the baccalaureate service at Antioch Baptist Church at 4 p.m. June 5. African American students who are from the Cedar Valley area and graduated from August 2019 to May 2022 are encouraged to participate. Cedar Valley Faces of Excellence, a coalition of African American churches in the Cedar Valley is sponsoring the event. The coalition’s mission is to preserve and continue the African American long-standing tradition of recognizing student accomplishments.