Baby formula shortage felt in Cedar Valley area

Datasembly, a provider of retail product data, found 40% of the top-selling baby formula products were out of stock April 24. This was up from an April 13 report, which showed out-of-stock rates at 31%. Shortages started to appear in January. The April 13 report indicated the shortages are only going to get worse.

“Inflation, supply chain shortages, and product recalls have brought an unprecedented amount of volatility for baby formula,” said Datasembly founder and CEO Ben Reich. “We expect to continue to see the baby formula category being dramatically affected by these conditions.”

As a result, shelves for baby formula are depleted at many large retailers — including stores in the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank received around $110,000 as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Emergency Food Assistance Program through the Iowa Department of Human Services. According to executive director Barbara Prather, this money was meant to purchase formula, baby food, diapers and baby wipes. So far, Prather says, the food bank has been able to purchase formula from local vendors but with some difficulty.

“We’ve been purchasing this over the past few months and we have been able to purchase it, it’s just taken longer than normal to get it,” Prather said.

There are approximately 35,000 people experiencing food insecurity across the 16-county area serviced by the food bank, or roughly 10% of the population. Around 40% of these are children. Prather says the calls to the food bank seeking formula have gone up significantly.

Demands are increasing as supply decreases. Prather warned if that continues formula will become increasingly difficult to procure.

“We’ve noticed [the shortage] because it’s taken longer to get it and we’re noticing it because more people are calling and asking if we have it available,” Prather said. “And so if more people are out calling to ask if it’s available, we’re going to not have it available in the long term. We will in the short term, but not the long term.”

A short supply will also result in higher prices, which will use up that USDA grant at a faster rate.

“We’ve had the money available for us to purchase this product, so we have it available,” Prather said. “But when the money goes away, unless we get funds or something – formula from other sources – we won’t be able to provide it.”

Operation Threshold, which runs Waterloo’s Women, Infants and Children program, is also monitoring the situation. According to Clarissa Nicholson, planning and compliance director for Operation Threshold, it is supplying participants with formula whenever possible while also keeping track of local stores.

Operation Threshold is also encouraging breastfeeding whenever possible.

