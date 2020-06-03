Babies born in record numbers in May at Waterloo hospital
Babies born in record numbers in May at Waterloo hospital

WATERLOO – UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital is proof that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t stop babies from being born.

A record 142 babies were delivered in May to shatter Allen Hospital’s old mark of 121 from September 2017.

The record occurred even though springtime isn’t typically a busy time for babies. For comparison, there were 89 deliveries in April and 86 recorded in May 2019. Also of note is the COVID-19 pandemic that stretched hospital resources and demanded change to typical processes and procedures.

“This is what we did all the preparation work for, so we’d be ready for this,” said Amanda Wagner, nurse manager of the birthing center.

The record month was preceded by an expansion and renovation of the birthing center last fall. That improvement was completed to accommodate the ongoing trend of more mothers and families choosing Allen Hospital for maternity services.

