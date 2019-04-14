{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College opened the 20th annual Student Art Show by announcing numerous awards during an reception April 2.

Laura Gleissner, associate professor of art at Upper Iowa University, served as juror for the show, and awards were presented by Kim Behm, Hawkeye fine arts instructor, and Catharine Freeman, Hawkeye’s dean of Arts and Sciences.

Award winners:

CEDAR FALLS — Jessica Sund, Fine Arts Award; Aysha Parpucu, Dean of Arts and Sciences Award.

OSAGE — Rhianna Folkerts, Library Award.

WATERLOO — Ty Bellfy, Cultural Committee and Dean of Students awards; Katharine Petersen, Story, Dean of Arts and Sciences Board of Trustees awards; Khadga Tamang, Students and President’s awards; Xavier Jordan, Students Award; Khadga Tamang, Grandy Ashwood Award.

All art show submissions are on display through May 9 in the library on Hawkeye’s main campus, 1501 E. Orange Road.

