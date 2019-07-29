WATERLOO – The Grout Museum District, 503 South St., has accepted a leather jacket worn by Waterloo resident and Navy veteran Robert F. Risse.
Risse participated in the Apollo 11 Command Module recovery.
Aviation Electrician 2nd Class Risse enlisted in the US Navy in 1968 and was assigned to Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron TWO (HS-2) which was aboard the aircraft carrier USS Hornet.
On July 24, 1969, Hornet participated in the recovery of the Apollo 11 command module and astronauts Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins, and Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin after splashdown in the Pacific Ocean following their historic moon landing. Although a different helicopter unit (HS-4) actually carried out the recovery, HS-2 squadron members were also authorized to wear the Apollo 11 Mission Patch. Risse died on Sept. 2, 2016.
Risse’s jacket is now on display near the Planetarium at the Grout Museum of History and Science.
Museum admission is $12 for adults and $6 for veterans and children ages 4 to 13. Admission is free for children ages 3 and younger and museum members. For more information call 234-6357.
