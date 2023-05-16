WATERLOO — Busy touring the Midwest and Florida and with plans in the works for performing at a major Las Vegas blues festival, Friday may be one of the few times the Avey Grouws Band performs in the Cedar Valley this summer.

The show from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre opens the RiverLoop Rhythms Concert series. The popular – and free – event is the fourth or fifth time the red-hot roots-and-blues band has performed on the Cedar River stage, said vocalist/songwriter and rhythm guitarist Jeni Grouws.

“We were so thrilled that we were asked to kick off the season. Number one, it’s a beautiful space – it’s like a piece of art on the riverfront and when it starts getting dark and the lights come on, it’s spectacular. That’s the visual, but the part we love most is that the acoustics are great and it’s free and open to everybody, especially younger folks from all over the area,” enthused Grouws, who lives in Decorah.

“We play a lot of venues where music is relegated to late nights at bars. Outdoor summer shows like this are a great experience for families, especially young people. Kids get excited about the drums and guitar. I grew up going to music events with my folks, and it was inspiration for me.”

The band has built a strong regional fan base with its playful and often raucous live shows. A four-hour show like RiverLoop Rhythms is demanding, especially for Grouws. Critics have described her sound as “a choir full of angels on a runaway train,” and she’s careful not to shred her voice.

“With that in mind, we’re going to put together a great show with our songs that people want to hear, along with some unexpected, fun covers.”

Grouws and guitarist Chris Avey met at a blues jam in 2015 in the Quad Cities. The band’s first album, “The Devil May Care," recorded at Catamount Studios in Cedar Falls and released in 2020, reached 10th on the Billboard Blues album chart. It was nominated for numerous blues awards and several songs lead 2020 lists of top blues songs.

Their sophomore album, “Tell Tale Heart,” was released in 2021 with 10 original songs veering between blues, R&B and rock to funk, ballads and country. It was recorded in Nashville at Navy House Records with Grammy-winning producer/engineer Casey Wasner at East Iris Studios and the Purple House in Leiper’s Fork, Tenn.

Writing songs for their third full album has been a tough go.

“Some of the songs we wrote on our 29-day tour of Florida, sitting in the van on a rainy night. I came up with some melodies from boredom being in a car for 20 hours. You never know where the next inspiration is going to hit. We’ve grown so much as a band and added Kansas City as a regular market, and we’re so busy touring that it’s hard to find time to write,” Grouws explained.

With the exception of Grouws and Avey, the band’s personnel changes periodically. “And it’s up to Chris to decide if we’ll record this winter. We slow down when we start to hit December, and it’s hard to do any recording until January, February and early spring.”

Sept. 7-10, the Avey Grouws Band will be on the bill for the Big Blues Bender at Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, along with Jimmy Vaughn, Keb’ Mo’, Samantha Fish, Beth Hart and Tab Benoit, among others. It’s one of the country’s biggest and most prestigious blues festival and is already sold out with a waiting list.

“That’s a giant big deal that’s going to propel us even further, and it’s exciting to think we’ll be performing there,” Grouws said, marveling. “And in September, we have an East Coast-West Coast tour coming up that will keep us busy into fall.”

Avey Grouws runs a “tricky line” between the need to “stay busy because music is our full-time job and we’re feeding our families and encourage growth to play bigger venues. As a team, we have to find the best way to move up to bigger shows, not quite as many shows a year,” Grouws explained.

And Grouws still does all the band’s bookings and management herself.

“I’m a very Norwegian-minded person who never puts myself above anybody else. It’s not bragging. We’re just very confident in what we’re doing and know it can happen. We’re a working band, and we like still getting to play local places. That’s in our DNA.

“We never want to forget where we came from,” she said.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase at RiverLoop Rhythms.

Upcoming concerts include Dry Run Creek with Gina Owens, June 2; Bob Dorr & Friends featuring Jeff Petersen, June 30; Brad & Kate, July 28; and Dred | Dread, Aug. 18. All performances are from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo. Concerts are sponsored by The VGM Group in partnership with Waterloo Center for the Arts.

