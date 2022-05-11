Avey Grouws Band to perform May 20 at Waterloo's RiverLoop Amphitheatre

WATERLOO – Avey Grouws Band returns to the RiverLoop Amphitheatre to kick off the RiverLoop Rhythms concert series, May 20.

The performance is from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase.

RiverLoop Rhythms shows are sponsored by Veridian in partnership with Waterloo Center for the Arts.

Avey Grouws Band sound defies labeling, filled with blues roots, rock and soul. Their 2020 debut album, "The Devil May Care," reached No. 10 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart. Their sophomore album, "Tell Tale Heart," released last year, was recorded in Nashville with Grammy award winner Casey Wasner. It debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Blues Album chart.

For more information about RiverLoop Rhythms or other upcoming events and programs, visit waterloocenterforthearts.org.

