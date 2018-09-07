Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Antique Car Display

Some of the cars that will be on show at the Antique Automobile Club display on Sunday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Region chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will have a display of antique and classic cars from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Covenant Health Care parking lot at Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.

Cars are owned by club members, and the public is welcome.

