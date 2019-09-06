{{featured_button_text}}
Antique Car Display

Some of the cars that will be on show at the Antique Automobile Club display on Sunday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Region chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will have a display of antique and classic cars from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Kimball Ridge Plaza at Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.

Cars are owned by club members, and the public is welcome.

