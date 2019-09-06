WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Region chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America will have a display of antique and classic cars from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Kimball Ridge Plaza at Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Cars are owned by club members, and the public is welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.