Authorities stop vehicle after high-speed chase through Black Hawk, Buchanan counties
breaking top story

WATERLOO -- Authorities stopped a pickup truck involved in a chase through Black Hawk and Buchanan counties Thursday morning.

Details weren’t available, but officers first tried to stop the vehicle in the area of Shaulis Road in Waterloo. The truck drove onto Highway 20 and headed east out of town.

The pursuit reached speeds of up to 80 mph amid icy roads and blowing snow. Officers used Stop Sticks, damaging at least one tire on the truck, and the vehicle continued on until coming to a stop just west of Winthrop.

Authorities said no one was injured.

