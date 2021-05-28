 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities seek help in locating missing Montezuma boy
0 comments
top story

Authorities seek help in locating missing Montezuma boy

{{featured_button_text}}
Xavior Harrelson

Xavior Harrelson

Missing Since: May 27, 2021

Missing From: Montezuma, IA

DOB: 2010

Age Now" 10

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 4'9"

Weight: 100 lbs

Xavior was last seen on May 27, 2021.

ANYONE HAVING INFORMATION SHOULD CONTACT

1-800-843-5678

or

Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office (Iowa) 1-641-623-5679

NCMEC: 1421892

MONTEZUMA — Law enforcement officials are asking members of the general public to help them Sunday with the search for a 10-year-old east-central Iowa boy.

The Division of Criminal Investigation’s Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse and the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance.

Xavior Harrelson, age 10, went missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Thursday.

Xavior is described as a white male, 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At the time of his last sighting, he was wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes.

Anyone with information on Xavior’s whereabouts is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 623-5679.

Covid-19 vaccination info
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 39th Annual Fourth Street Cruise

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News