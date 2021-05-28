Authorities seek help in locating missing Montezuma boy

MONTEZUMA — Law enforcement officials are asking members of the general public to help them Sunday with the search for a 10-year-old east-central Iowa boy.

The Division of Criminal Investigation’s Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse and the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance.

Xavior Harrelson, age 10, went missing from Montezuma and was last seen on Thursday.

Xavior is described as a white male, 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the time of his last sighting, he was wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes.

Anyone with information on Xavior’s whereabouts is asked to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 623-5679.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.