Authorities release identity of body found near Quasqueton

QUASQUETON – Authorities have released the identity of the man who was found dead in the Wapsipinicon River on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 80-year-old Michael John Wheeler of Quasqueton, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death is pending the outcome of an autopsy, and the investigation is continuing, according to the sheriff’s office.

A fisherman called 911 after spotting the just north of the bridge around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s deputies.

