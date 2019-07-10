{{featured_button_text}}
MOUNT VERNON (AP) — Authorities have recovered a body in eastern Iowa believed to be that of a missing boater.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the body was found Tuesday in the Cedar River about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) south of the boat ramp at Palisades-Kepler State Park. An autopsy was ordered and the search was called off.

The sheriff's office says the body likely is that of 59-year-old Ricky Veenstra, who lived in Cedar Rapids. Veenstra either jumped or fell from a boat on the river Sunday morning.

