MOUNT VERNON (AP) — Authorities have recovered a body in eastern Iowa believed to be that of a missing boater.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the body was found Tuesday in the Cedar River about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) south of the boat ramp at Palisades-Kepler State Park. An autopsy was ordered and the search was called off.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The sheriff's office says the body likely is that of 59-year-old Ricky Veenstra, who lived in Cedar Rapids. Veenstra either jumped or fell from a boat on the river Sunday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.